TL;DR Between September and November 2026, four lawyers put their names on AI-drafted work they had not checked. The AI invented cases and quotes, and three of the lawyers blamed a draft. The courts needed no new law to act. Rule 11, in force since 1938, makes a signature a promise that the work was checked. Your name works the same way.

Every week, a consultant sends a client a report that AI drafted. An advisor forwards a market summary. An owner signs a proposal at 9 p.m. because it’s due in the morning. Each skims it, decides it looks right, and puts a name on it.

Between Sept. 25 and Nov. 24, 2026, courts and regulators ruled on four lawyers who did the same thing. Three told the same story when caught. All four learned what a signature still means. The costs ran from a $2,500 fine to a suspended law license.

The firm did its part

On Nov. 13, a Delaware judge fined a senior lawyer $2,500 for a brief full of quotes that didn’t exist. His AI tool made them up, and he signed without checking.

He paid the fine himself. His firm paid nothing: it had an AI policy, training for more than 200 people, and a rule requiring an experienced lawyer to check AI output. “In short, RLF did the right thing,” the judge wrote.

The court didn’t ban the tool. “The use of GenAI in legal practice is neither forbidden nor inherently problematic,” it said.

It enforced the signature, which “is not a procedural formality; it is a certification to the tribunal.” The duty to check the work is “personal and nondelegable.”

He chaired his firm’s AI subcommittee, and he later accepted full responsibility. Yet expertise did not protect him—only the habit of checking would have.

The standard was already his.

“It was only a draft”

In Massachusetts, a federal judge found errors in about half the citations in one lawyer’s brief, and more in two later briefs. He admitted using AI on the first. He blamed an “earlier draft” filed in his “haste to file before an extended vacation.” Then “typographical errors.” Then the flu. The judge removed him from the case and ordered his firm to pay the other side’s fees. On Nov. 10, she refused to undo it.

In Ohio, a lawyer’s AI-drafted brief cited four cases that don’t exist. Asked in court whether she could vouch that they were real, she said, “No.” She called the filing an “internal research draft.” Her written reply then invented quotes from five more cases. On Nov. 24, Ohio’s Supreme Court suspended her indefinitely for this and for neglecting her clients.

At the Justice Department, a prosecutor filed a brief with fabricated quotations. He told the court he had filed a draft by mistake. The errors came from AI. The department’s ethics office found that he “knowingly and intentionally” broke his duty of candor and referred him for possible discipline.

Three lawyers. Three systems. One excuse: it was only a draft.

So what do these cases have in common?

The AI made the first mistake, and AI tools often do. As the Delaware judge put it, they “fabricate plausible-sounding quotations.”

The second mistake was human. Each lawyer filed without checking, then chose a story over the truth. That was no accident.

That is the warning.

The precedent predates the technology

Every court case here turned on Rule 11. The federal rule took effect in 1938 and turned a lawyer’s signature into a promise that a filing had “good ground” behind it.

In 1983, the committee that writes the rules admitted: “Experience shows that in practice Rule 11 has not been effective in deterring abuses.” Since then, a signature certifies that the filing holds up “after an inquiry reasonable under the circumstances.” The committee’s 1993 notes boil it down: “stop-and-think.”

The duty also covers “later advocating” a paper. Defending a bad brief with a cover story is a second violation.

On Nov. 16, California sued OpenAI over its cybersecurity incidents, calling them a public nuisance. When AI goes wrong, the reflex is a new lawsuit or a new law. These courts reached for the old rule instead. No new law was needed.

The penalty exists to deter “comparable conduct by others similarly situated.” Those orders were written for the rest of us.

Your name is still on the work

Few of us sign court briefs; we sign other documents.

A tax preparer signs the return. An engineer stamps the drawings. A builder puts his name on the permit. Nobody asks who ran the numbers. The person whose name is on the paper answers for them.

Your name carries that weight every week: the client report, the proposal on your letterhead, the advice someone will act on Monday morning. AI may draft more of it every month. Your client still hired you.

That’s where experience earns its keep. AI can write a convincing paragraph in seconds, but it may never catch its own mistakes. When you check, you can spot what looks right but isn’t. You’ve spent 20 years learning the difference. That pre-send check is what your clients pay you for.

Delegate the task. Keep the standard.

And when you get something wrong, as we all do, own it before someone has to demand an explanation. A mistake is human. Turning it into an excuse is a choice.

The machine can produce the work. Only you can stand behind it.

At Line of Ascent, I write about discernment, work, and the standards that make people worth trusting. For more, read The Most Dangerous Answer Is the One That Sounds Right.

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