Strategic American Exceptionalism

Strategic American Exceptionalism

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Kathryn Stoker's avatar
Kathryn Stoker
Oct 6

First off they say Gen Alpha can’t read or write so where do we start?

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DecisiveLiberty's avatar
DecisiveLiberty
Oct 5

Yet another GREAT post Kathleen!!!

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