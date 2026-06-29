Strategic American Exceptionalism

Strategic American Exceptionalism

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The lesson is harsh but useful: stop renting your future from an org chart. The market is paying the edges — operators who own outcomes and principals who own judgment. The electrician, nurse, welder, builder, closer, lawyer, surgeon, strategist, founder, and serious craftsman still matter because they carry responsibility. The paper-passing middle is where the knife falls first. This is not just an AI story. It is an agency story. Americans must become more dangerous, more skilled, more accountable, and more useful. Own a result. Own a reputation. Own judgment. The middle is disappearing. Pick an edge.

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