Strategic American Exceptionalism

Strategic American Exceptionalism

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Men's Media Network
Mar 2

The entire argument swirled down the loo in the second or third paragraph with the assumption that the federal government still operates as guardian and executor of the U.S. Constitution. We’ve been a post-Constitutional nation with a multi-tier justice system since the passage of the Patriot Act in 2001. The words “We the People” are literally considered subversive by the greater establishment including the media.

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