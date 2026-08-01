Strategic American Exceptionalism

Strategic American Exceptionalism

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Michael Volpe's avatar
Michael Volpe
27m

The irony. Your defense was 100% written by AI. Try not cheating.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
38m

I opted out of Substack’s measuring system because I do not need a platform laundering machine guesses into reputational judgments. AI detectors do not protect writing. They condition writers to mutilate their own voice so the software feels reassured. That is backward. Readers should judge the work. Writers should own their process. Draft trails, revisions, ideas, arguments, cadence, and earned voice matter more than a synthetic percentage badge. The machine can flag patterns. It cannot know who thought, suffered, cut, revised, argued, and finally wrote the thing. Authorship belongs to the writer, not the scanner.

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