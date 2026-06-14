The first question on the AI Archetype™ quiz is simple:

The rules governing AI in your life were written by…

A. People I didn’t elect, at companies I don’t own.

B. The defaults of whatever tool I happen to be using.

C. A mix — some by me, most I haven’t audited.

D. Me. I’ve written them down.

Most Americans answer A or B. That’s not a character flaw. It’s a gap. And gaps have consequences.

The goal of this assessment isn’t to push you toward AI. It isn’t to make you an early adopter or an evangelist. It’s to ensure you are not the last to know about a system already operating around you—and to give you the first chapter of a document you write yourself, on your terms.

This is not an embrace of the technology. It’s a declaration of independence from default settings.

Free. 11 questions. No login required.

Click here to Discover your AI Archetype™.