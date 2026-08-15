Strategic American Exceptionalism

Strategic American Exceptionalism

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Writer Too's avatar
Writer Too
2d

See? ‘Intellectuals’ don't need to be humorless twats. Feynman was quite a jokester.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
2d

Always argue with A1, insist on a better explanation and reasoning. I’ve actually made ‘Alexa’ admit my point I was making was not considered and ‘she’ would take it into consideration.

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