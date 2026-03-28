Strategic American Exceptionalism

Strategic American Exceptionalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Mar 29Edited

Lord, you have been blessed with excellent writing skills, which means we are being blessed by them!

Something to add: Character - today, too many think of the wrong definition. There is a reason why the days of church attendance (and more than just Sunday), being held accountable and responsible for your actions, respect for authority, school show and tells that included your favorite gun or rifle, knowing when to shut up and when to speak up, were the days of peace of mind. No, it wasn't a bed of roses back then, but it sure was a LOT better than it is today. Too many are in the habit of compromising, which is why our lifestyles are nothing like what they once were - we are compromised peace of mind with self-righteousness, politely educating others with criticism, talking with one another with the anonymity of text messages and social media. RINOs want the best of both worlds - those are the same who have forgotten that the harvest of compromise is not knowing what you really stand for, confusion, and feeling like an empty sack full of emotions. We, as a people, have to make it known that character is a need, not a side dish, to life. We, as a people, have to command - not demand - that character is expected at all times, even in private. Character is a contagious trait, as people, even those who reject it, respect those who display it. Character is not going to reappear on its own - it has to be invited, then protected. The only question is how many are willing to even try to start this, never mind take a stand for it? We have in our household but that is by far not enough...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathleen Goble · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture