Most of us can feel that something important is being decided right now. Too few people explain it plainly, and fewer still measure it against the principles that made this country possible.

That is the work here.

What we inherited is worth understanding

American exceptionalism was never a promise that we would get everything right. It was a belief that free people, guided by lasting principles and willing to carry responsibility, could build something rare.

That inheritance deserves more than nostalgia. Strategic American Exceptionalism weighs America’s successes and its failures against the same founding principles. A republic is kept only by citizens who understand what they were given.

What you’ll find here

Free articles each week on faith, freedom, and America’s future: what deserves your trust, and how to decide for yourself. Each one follows one of four threads:

The American Inheritance: what earlier generations built, and why it still matters.

Faith and First Principles: lasting truth held up against present pressures.

The Republic at Work: today’s decisions, seen through citizenship and accountability.

The Next Generation: what we owe the people who inherit the country after us.

Every article is free to read and free to share. You can listen in the free Substack app and join the conversation in the comments.

Who reads it

More than 500 readers, and most of them are:

Citizens who want to know what deserves their trust, in the news, online, and in public life.

People of faith who believe America’s founding principles still matter and want to pass them on.

Experienced professionals and business owners who have spent decades building something and want to keep what they’ve learned, and their independence, as work and technology change.

If that sounds like you, you’re in the right place.

Start with one of these

Who writes it

I’m Kathleen Goble, a writer, strategist, and former Fortune 100 management consultant with advanced degrees in law, business, science, and theology. I bring decades of experience and study to questions of liberty, faith, power, and truth.

I’m grounded in my Christian faith and the conviction that God blessed America’s founding. I’m also the founder of Line of Ascent, a publication for experienced, principled people who make consequential decisions on their own terms as the ground keeps shifting.

When I’m not writing or speaking, I enjoy rural life in California with my family, our horses, and our dogs. Join me on X and Truth Social.

Free to read, always

Every article is free, and it will stay that way.

If this work is worth something to you, you can help sustain it. Supporters help decide what this work takes on next and hear about new books first. Annual supporters and Founding Patrons also receive my next book when it’s released.

It is always welcome and never required.

Read freely. Share widely.

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