With thanks to @FinalTelegraph, whose article inspired these reflections. The original is embedded below.

Few statements better describe the RINOs’ betrayal of our representative republic than this:

“They don’t want to fight the machine; they want to run it, using your votes to fuel the very system that oppresses you.”

In an ironic twist, RINOs at every level of government embody a particularly dangerous form of cowardice: sacrificing principle for proximity to power.

“They are useful idiots so deeply disconnected from reality that they believe they are the intellectual elite directing a grand consensus, failing to realize they are merely the first casualties of a system that utterly despises their voters.”

Whether they’ve forgotten history—or never learned it at all—they will eventually discover an enduring truth: What you compromise to keep, you ultimately lose.

No one escapes the consequences forever. A day of reckoning always comes. In the end, many will discover they traded what mattered most for what couldn’t save them.

As Christ asked:

“For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul? Or what shall a man give in return for his soul?” — Matthew 16:26

Every compromise is a trade.

The question is what you’re willing to forfeit.