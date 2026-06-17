There’s a tired that has nothing to do with sleep.

You sat down at nine. You looked up, and it was noon. In between, you answered, scrolled, approved, and half-read a dozen other things. The morning was gone, and you couldn’t quite account for it. Not because you wasted it. Because it was spent in pieces too small to notice.

Solomon said there is a season for everything. He never met the feed.

That is the part worth slowing down for.

For most of human history, a day arrived in large pieces: a morning, an afternoon, a long evening you could give to one book, one conversation, one problem. You owned your time the way you owned a field—in acres, not inches. What you did with it was a question of character. But the unit itself was yours.

Then the unit started shrinking.

First, we read articles. Then paragraphs. Then headlines. Eventually, the content mattered less than the impulse to keep moving. Today, the smallest unit of attention is the half-second itch before your thumb moves on.

Gloria Mark, PhD, who studies attention at UC Irvine, found that the average person now spends just 47 seconds on a screen before shifting to something else.

In 2004, it was about two and a half minutes.

And in 2026, even the sentence is optional. A machine reads it for you and hands back a summary instead. For every 1,000 Google searches, only about 360 clicks now reach the open web.

When the summary comes first, the original often goes unread.

That is the unbundling. Your day is taken apart into slices so thin you’d never miss one—then sold back to you, one slice at a time.

The Story That Makes You the Problem

Convenience. Efficiency. Time given back.

Let the assistant skim the report. Let the feed decide what’s worth seeing. Let the agent draft the reply, schedule the meeting, and handle the small decisions so you can focus on what matters.

The promise never changes. It is always framed as a gift.

It isn’t a gift. It’s a transaction—and you are not the one being paid.

When Attention Becomes Scarcity

Attention is not a soft, optional resource. It is the raw material of judgment. You cannot weigh what you have never examined. You cannot exercise self-governance over a choice you handed off before you understood it.

Here is the mistake almost everyone makes: they confuse time saved with time owned. They are not the same.

When the unit gets small enough, it can be taken without resistance. No single slice feels large enough to defend.

Who fights for half a second?

So you don’t.

You surrender it a thousand times a day. And the sum of those fragments becomes your focus, your patience, and eventually—your capacity to think for yourself.

The platforms figured this out before we did. They don’t need a large share of your attention. They need a tiny one, delivered over and over again. As former Google design ethicist Tristan Harris put it, every time you check your phone, you pull a slot-machine lever.

A slot machine doesn’t ask for your whole paycheck. It asks for the next quarter. Then the next. And the next.

That is the mechanism.

A mechanism this effective doesn’t just consume your attention. It changes your relationship to time itself. And that is the older problem.

What Solomon Already Knew

Long before the feed, Solomon wrote down the only framework for time that has never gone out of date:

“To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. A time to tear and a time to mend. A time to be quiet and a time to speak.” Eccl. 3:1, 7

Read those words again with the unbundling in mind.

Solomon’s unit of time is the season. It is large. It is meaningful. And it assumes the one thing the slice is designed to take from you: discernment.

To know that this is a time to speak—and that there was a time to keep silent—you have to recognize the season you’re standing in. That requires sustained attention. You can’t do it in half a second.

The feed has no interest in your seeing seasons. It wants you to react to slices. Every few seconds, it offers another opportunity to speak, whether the moment calls for it or not. For silence, it has no category at all.

Amos named the discipline we are in danger of losing:

“Therefore, he who is prudent and has insight will keep silent at such a [corrupt and evil] time, for it is an evil time [when people will not listen to truth and will disregard those of good character].” Amos 5:13

There are seasons when wisdom speaks. There are seasons when wisdom waits. There are seasons when the wisest response is to hold your attention in reserve.

A machine built for engagement will never grant you such a season.

You have to claim it yourself.

That is the deeper cost of the unbundling. The loss is not merely hours, but discernment—the beginning of wisdom and the foundation of self-governance.

What a Free Person Does

Solomon said there is a time to rend and a time to sew. Your day has been rent into slices. The work now is to sew it back together.

Three practices. None of them difficult.

1. Re-bundle the day. Take back the acre.

Block your time in pieces large enough to hold a real thought, then defend those blocks like any other piece of property. One hour you control is worth more than ten fragments the feed controls for you.

2. Audit the trade.

Every tool that saves you a step is also making a decision you used to make. Some of those trades are worth it. Many are not.

Ask one question: What did this decide for me—and would I have decided differently?

If you can’t answer, you didn’t outsource a task. You outsourced a judgment.

That is a different kind of transaction.

3. Keep the decisions that are yours to keep.

There is work you can hand off without loss. There is judgment that, once handed off, stops being yours. Knowing the difference is the whole skill. It is the difference between using a tool and being used by one.

None of this is nostalgia. I use these tools every day, and so should you. The point is not avoidance. The point is consent.

A self-governing people depends on citizens who can govern themselves. And self-governance begins with attention. You cannot hold authority accountable if you cannot hold a thought longer than a scroll.

This is a midterm year. Millions of people will let a feed tell them what happened—and what to think about it—in slices too small to question.

Be the one who reads for yourself.

Pay close attention to how you spend your time this week. Notice when your day gets sliced into pieces. Ask who is buying your attention—and what you’re surrendering in return.

Attention is where self-governance begins.

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Footnotes