Strategic American Exceptionalism

Strategic American Exceptionalism

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
15h

Very well said. Thank you.

Also, want to point out that AG Paxton hasn’t slowed down being active as TX attorney general even though he’s in a senatorial race. He deserves praise for his hard work and the many lawsuits he has won benefitting our state.

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