For one week in October, Americans argued about a livestream. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans to livestream the firing-squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan, who was sentenced in 2013 for killing 13 people and injuring 32 others at Texas’ Fort Hood Army base in 2009. Critics from both parties pushed back. On October 15, President Trump called off the broadcast.

Columnist Don Surber saw something else in it. In his reading, the public spent it debating whether the execution should be televised, while the question of whether it should happen settled quietly in the background. He called it “thinking past the sale.”

Whatever you think of the outcome, that week shows how language can shape a decision without a misleading name or a new definition. Last week’s followed Proposition 47’s reassuring name and rewritten law. This one looks at two quieter moves: choosing the question everyone argues about, and letting a word’s meaning drift.

Change the question, control the debate

The first move leaves every word alone and changes the question instead. Decide what people argue about, and you have often determined the answer.

A lawsuit filed on October 23rd illustrates how it works. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, alleging that the company deceived Texans and caused them harm. His office called ChatGPT “a tool that fakes human compassion to collect their data,” and it asked for an injunction requiring the company to get court-appointed evaluator approval for any new models. An OpenAI spokesperson replied that the company wants “pragmatic AI policies that apply to the entire AI industry—not just one company.”

Each side chose a frame. One asks whether this product is dangerous. The other asks whether one company is being singled out. Both leave a larger question in the background: who decides which AI tools reach you, and on what standard?

A company, a state attorney general, a court-appointed evaluator, or you?

That is the question worth asking first.

The same move shows up in ordinary meetings. A team spends an hour comparing two vendors, and no one asks whether the project should exist at all. The person who asks the replaced question is often the most valuable one in the room.

Same word, different meaning

The second move works on the words themselves. Justice, equity, safety, and harm are words we hear often. No legislature voted to change them, yet their meanings now shift with the institution, movement, or document that uses them. Usage did the work that no law did.

Commentators have noticed. The Heritage Foundation has criticized how terms such as bipartisan and crisis were used in executive-branch messaging. The Federalist has raised concerns about shifting definitions in debates over sex, gender, and public policy. Linguist John McWhorter has described how phrases such as social justice and systemic racism carry specialized meanings that often differ from what the public hears.

Language evolves, and new meanings can be legitimate. The trouble starts when people treat a contested meaning as settled. Two people can both support fairness yet disagree sharply about what it requires. A shared word can mask that disagreement until the policy arrives.

Three questions to ask before you choose a side

What question am I being asked, and what question did it replace? If everyone is arguing about how, check whether anyone settled on whether. What does this word mean in this context? When a speaker leans on safe, fair, or harm, ask them to finish the sentence: “By fair, I mean…” If they can’t, the agreement may be only apparent. If a bill or policy is involved, review its definitions. Who gains? It’s the question posed in our first article in this series: who gains if you understand this, and who gains if you don’t?

For a long document, let an AI tool create the map first. Ask it: “List every key term in this text, quote how the author uses each one, and note where that use differs from the ordinary meaning.”

Then check each quote against the text yourself. The tool saves time, but the verdict stays with you.

The final word still belongs to us

A president once tried to change how Americans spell, but the country refused. A ballot measure won support with a reassuring name. A week of argument over a livestream may have settled a larger question without anyone voting.

Each time, the words mattered because the decisions hinged on them.

So who decides which question we’re arguing about? Too often, whoever frames it first does, unless the rest of us notice the shift and ask our own questions.

A shared language gives people the means to understand one another. Discernment gives them the means to decide for themselves.

The question goes beyond a single lawsuit or livestream. Explore more about language, persuasion, and truth at Line of Ascent.

Footnotes