Kevin O’Leary has said the same thing for years, in a dozen different rooms. Seventeen seasons on Shark Tank taught him one rule: chaos breeds opportunity. He told McKinsey, “In chaos there is opportunity.” He told Politico the best time to start a business, proven by the numbers, is in a correction. And on AI, he is just as plain. Just as the internet built new industries, he expects AI to unlock the next wave.

He is right, and I want to be clear about that before I complicate it.

This Isn’t My First Climb

I’ve watched this happen more than once, from more than one seat.

I was one month into an MBA, sitting in a Financial Accounting class, when the market suffered its worst one-day collapse in modern history. It was Black Monday, October 19, 1987. The Dow fell 508 points—nearly 23 percent—in a single day. I was too inexperienced to trade it, but old enough never to forget it.

Two years later, in my first year out of graduate school, it looked as though it was happening again. This time the headlines called it Black Friday: October 13, 1989—a Friday the thirteenth. The Dow fell 190 points, nearly 7 percent, with most of the losses coming in the final hour. For an afternoon, it felt as though Black Monday had returned.

I learned early that the ground can shift without warning.

A decade after that, I taught myself to trade, rode the dot-com boom up, and felt that particular high when the numbers only run one way. Then I watched it fall and take a lot of confident people down with it.

Each time, the same thing happened. The storm cleared the field, and the people who had kept their heads found room to run that had not been there the year before.

So yes, chaos creates openings. I’ve made a living walking through them.

Where Most People Misread the Moment

Here is the frame most people take, and it is the wrong one. They hear “chaos breeds opportunity” and they wait for the chaos to breed it for them. As if the disruption itself does the work. As if a big enough shock will shake an opening loose and set it down in their lap.

That is not how it has ever worked.

Disruption Doesn’t Change People. It Reveals Them

A disruption reveals who was already deciding things for themselves. That is the whole point.

Tariffs, layoffs, or the new model that suddenly makes your old skills look slow—none of them creates a winner. They expose one.

The person who comes through stronger was thinking independently long before the trouble arrived. The person who gets flattened was still waiting for someone else to tell them what to think, and the disruption took the choice out of their hands.

Why This Time Feels Different

This is the part that matters for AI, and it is why I write about agency instead of tools. AI is the loudest, fastest reveal any of us have lived through. It will not decide whether you stay valuable. It will only show whether you ever authored your own standards, or whether you were always going to take the first answer a machine handed you and call it thinking.

The Assets That Remained

I know the difference from the inside. In 2008 I owned a mortgage company, fully exposed to real estate and lending, and I watched the business I had built vaporize. Nobody wanted to be near either one. For a stretch, the smart-sounding move was to wait for someone to fix it. Plenty of capable people did. Some are still waiting.

I did the only thing I have never been able to stop doing. I took in the whole picture and the small print at the same time, wrote down what I saw, and explained it to anyone who would read. Not because I had a clever plan. Because quitting was never in me, and making a hard thing clear was the one skill the crash could not touch. That writing is how the book found me from across the country. The speaking followed. So did this newsletter.

The chaos itself gave me nothing. What turned a wipeout into a beginning was the decision to keep the first word and the last word for myself.

The Quiet Advantage

So what does a person do with this before the next disruption arrives? Not wait, and not panic. You write your standard down while the water is calm, because a standard you have not written will not hold when the pressure is on. You decide, in plain language, what AI is allowed to do in your work and what stays yours. A rule can be as plain as this: the machine drafts, I decide, and my name goes on nothing I did not make my own. You learn the tool well enough to direct it, not well enough to be replaced by it. You keep reading the situation with your own eyes.

That is discernment. It is the one durable advantage you build before disruption arrives—and the one it cannot take away.

The Part He Leaves Out

O’Leary is right that the opening is here, and right that the adapters win. The harder part is the one he leaves for the rest of us to say. The opening was always going to be there. The only real question is whether you will be the kind of person who can see it and move, or the kind who finds out too late that the deciding was done for you.

When the storm comes, opportunity doesn’t become available. It becomes visible.

If you want a standard that holds when the ground moves, that is what the Personal AI Constitution is built to help you write, in your own words, for your own work. Start it here: patriot-ai-constitution.com

The next disruption is not a question of if. Decide now who you will be on the other side.

Kathleen Goble co-authored The Fight for the Future of Humanity: Making the Case for a 28th Amendment (available on Amazon) and publishes Strategic American Exceptionalism on Substack.