Strategic American Exceptionalism

Strategic American Exceptionalism

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DecisiveLiberty's avatar
DecisiveLiberty
Oct 18

Great post (again! :-) )—one of the biggest challenges in today's society is all the people walking around in their own world, most of them thinking others will understand them. A few minutes on any social media platform kills that theory, so many resort to name-calling instead of asking pertinent questions.

Explaining something in plain English was a challenge before the education system stopped being disciplined about teaching it and started handing out participation awards instead. That cheap move is chipping away at the very foundation that unites everyone—simple, everyday English that ANY generation can understand.

Wanting to throw the younger generations off kilter only requires writing in cursive and owning an analog clock as well as a car or truck that has a manual transmission. Of course, born in the age of computers, they believe the computer will sort it out for them—a dangerous mindset that emboldens their weaknesses and does nothing to empower their knowledge.

The age of the computer is constructing a tower that once sent all of mankind into a panic. The Tower of Babel has taken on a new form—and instead of God creating it, it is man creating it. We have more information available freely at our fingertips at any time in our time on Earth, and yet, here we are, more than 99% of it going unused and misused...

Now imagine all the babel that is going to go down upon Christ's return...

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Will's avatar
Will
Oct 18

President Theodore Roosevelt was one interesting President to learn about. Awesome column, Kathleen.

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