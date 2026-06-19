In one year, generative AI adoption more than doubled—from 33% to 71% of organizations.

That’s not normal technological adoption. That’s institutional acceleration.

The institutions responsible for overseeing technology—Congress, regulators, and the courts—move in years. AI adoption in government, healthcare, and finance moves in quarters.

That gap is structural. And it has consequences.

Watch it move from the institutions down to your own front door.

Government

More than 40 federal agencies have documented thousands of AI use cases—several times the 2023 count. The rules governing many of those systems emerged through procurement and administrative decisions, not public debate or legislation.

Healthcare

Eighty-five percent of healthcare organizations were implementing AI by the end of 2024, according to industry estimates, while spending nearly tripled year over year. One of the fastest-growing applications is prior authorization—the process that determines whether your insurance covers a procedure. A denial you never see the reasoning behind is still a denial.

Financial Services

Financial services lead nearly every other sector in AI adoption. AI now influences your credit decisions, fraud alerts, and account monitoring. The standards behind many of those decisions were never made visible to the people expected to live with them.

Daily Life

Roughly 1 in 5 American adults now use AI every day. Most of the rest encounter it without realizing—through email filters, curated feeds, and recommendation engines.

AI is becoming routine. Intentional use is not.

Everyone knows the technology is in the room. Almost no one has decided what role it should play.

So what does the data actually describe?

A civilization that adopted a powerful technology faster than it decided how to govern it.

Who wrote the rules? By what authority? Accountable to whom?

Those questions don’t require an engineering degree. They require what the Founders required: the willingness to ask who holds power—and whether they have the right to exercise it.

You can’t slow the procurement cycle. But you can write your own governing document for the AI already in your life: your standards, your defaults, your consent—on your terms.

The Patriot’s Personal AI Constitution is a self-paced course that helps you define your own standards for engaging with AI—before someone else’s become your defaults.

Build your framework. Define your standards. Govern AI on your own terms.

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