It’s the last Tuesday in June, and the marble steps outside the Supreme Court are already hot by nine.

Inside, nine justices hand down a ruling in Trump v. Barbara. Outside, a reporter reads the headline into a microphone: “Supreme Court narrows birthright citizenship.”

The crowd on the steps doesn’t scatter. The headline is clean and simple. It also skips the harder question underneath the ruling.

Is citizenship a gift? Or is it a debt that will come due?

That question sits underneath the ruling. The headlines missed it entirely.

The Premise Problem

Most coverage framed this as a yes-or-no fight over immigration: does the Fourteenth Amendment cover children born to parents here illegally?

That framing misses the point. The real fight is about what it means to belong once you’re here. Getting in is the smaller question. And that fight has a much older name: tenant versus owner.

A tenant occupies space. An owner carries it. A tenant can walk away from a lease with nothing lost. An owner has equity in the walls and sweat in the yard.

Here’s the part that matters more than either definition: a tenant has nothing to defend, which makes a tenant easy to move, replace, and use. Whatever shows up next, whether it’s a bureaucrat’s memo, a foreign government’s claim on loyalty, or a movement’s slogan, doesn’t need much to bend someone who was never asked to build anything themselves. Occupying space without choosing an allegiance turns a tenant into a subject, available to whoever holds the next lease: the same dual-allegiance problem that Justice Alito’s dissent names. An owner is a harder target. An owner already has something to protect, and has already decided who commands their loyalty. That is the entire difference, and no amount of matching paperwork closes the gap.

What the Court Actually Tested

For a century, Americans were told this question was settled. It wasn’t.

Historian Richard Samuelson points out that the term “birthright citizenship” barely existed in print before 1980. It wasn’t a legal term of art when the Fourteenth Amendment was written in 1868. So here’s the decisive question: if the term didn’t exist when the amendment was ratified, what exactly did we inherit as “settled”?

The Amendment requires a person born here to be “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States. Justice Alito’s dissent argues that the phrase means subject to American jurisdiction alone, not to owe allegiance to a foreign power at the same time. Justice Gorsuch traces the alternative back to English feudal law, where a person born on a lord’s land owed him service “the same as his master owed it to the king... born with the child and only ended in the grave.” In his account, that’s a lease with no end date, assigned before you could read it.

Alito writes, joined by Thomas, that a temporary visitor “does not choose to make a permanent home here,” so a child born to that visitor “cannot claim the privilege of citizenship.” The child did nothing wrong. The parents never signed the mortgage. They used the address. The deed still belongs to the country.

No one can serve two masters. He will hate the one and love the other, or stand by one and despise the other.

Allegiance doesn’t split evenly, whether we admit it or not.

How the Drift Happened

Nobody had to conspire to make this happen. Some of it wasn’t even hidden. It was just relabeled.

Take the term “jus soli.” It sounds ancient: Latin, self-evidently traditional, like it’s been part of the law since Rome. It hasn’t. Historians Sam Erman and Nathan Perl-Rosenthal call it “the nineteenth-century fabrication of jus soli and jus sanguinis.” A French academic first applied the phrase to citizenship law in 1860, borrowing a term from Roman property law unrelated to national belonging. Someone sold it back to later generations as the amendment’s original meaning.

Congress never legislated a clear definition. Presidents of both parties enforced whatever the last agency memo said. Courts filled the silence. Fifty years passed, and a policy nobody voted on became “settled law” because nobody with the authority to unsettle it tried.

That argument runs through Infiltration Instead of Invasion: America Betrayed, 1944–1954, cited in American Faith’s “The Silent Takeover of America.” Institutions drift while nobody is watching the clock. The republic doesn’t fall to a siege. It erodes one invented tradition at a time, each one harder to see the longer it sits there.

What You Don’t Earn Owns You

You cannot value what you never had to see, and you rarely see what cost you nothing.

Citizenship, handed out automatically and disconnected from allegiance or sacrifice, produces exactly that blindness. The people who receive it aren’t the problem. Ownership requires appraisal, and appraisal requires a stake. Privilege without responsibility is a debt nobody plans to pay. By the time the bill comes due, it’s a tenant’s problem no one signed up for.

The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is the slave of the lender. A gift with no price attached still has a price. It’s just paid by whoever holds the note.

A citizenship you didn’t earn works the same way: someone else always ends up holding the note.

What Turned 250 on the Fourth

Peace and prosperity were never handed out. They were built: plot by plot, patent by patent, by people who owned the ground under them and the risk in front of them. Private property. Enterprise. The plain stubbornness of building something with your own hands and refusing to let anyone else own the outcome. That is the actual American inheritance, not a document or a birth certificate, but a practice.

This country came with no free inheritance. Fifty-six men signed for it anyway, in the most reckless sense: they pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor for a nation most of them would never live to see.

That’s the owner’s posture. Everything since has been a test of whether their descendants would keep it.

America doesn’t turn 250 because a document says so. She turns 250 because somebody, in every generation since 1776, decided the lease wasn’t good enough and signed the mortgage instead.

Tenants occupy a country. Owners build one.

Two hundred fifty years in, that’s still the only question worth asking.

Note: The tenant/owner framing and the Scriptural application are this author’s interpretation, not the Court’s own language. Jonathan Adler’s companion piece argues that this ruling is procedurally narrow and won’t end the litigation, a fair caution against reading too much finality into a single decision. If Congress were to legislate a clear statutory definition of citizenship, the “drift” argument above would need to be revisited.

Footnotes