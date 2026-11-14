Replacing a generation is easy; replacing what it knows is another matter.

On Monday, Nov. 9, a new political group launched with a promise: “The next generation will lead America’s ascent.”

American Ascent plans to train young America First candidates to replace older Republican incumbents. Its president, Ryan Neuhaus, says the leadership class has “presided over American decline for too long” and that “it is time to pass the torch.”

There is a case for new leadership. Young Americans face housing they can’t afford, paychecks that struggle to keep pace with prices, and debt that can follow them for decades. They deserve leaders who understand those burdens. And some members of Congress have remained in office long after serious questions arose about their ability to serve.

But replacing those who hold power does not necessarily change how that power is exercised. Nor does a younger generation automatically inherit the experience, principles, and hard-earned lessons of the generation before it.

A torch only passes when someone hands it on. Who will teach the next generation what’s worth defending?

Two kinds of ascent

The first is replacement: swap old faces for new ones and call it progress.

The second is a line. It carries what one generation learned, and why, to the next. A line also marks a path, the course a principled person feels called to walk at any age.

Replacement asks, how old are you? A line asks, what do you know, and who will you teach?

The Founders settled the age question in the Constitution. They set minimum ages for office: 25 for the House, 30 for the Senate, 35 for the presidency. They set no maximum. In a representative republic, voters decide who leads, and that decision depends on discernment.

A birthday receives no vote.

The few who want it all

American Ascent’s website says, “Our inheritance does not belong to the elites who wish to destroy it.” On that, they are correct.

Elites believe they are the few, the enlightened, the exclusive—the only ones fit to hold power. They are not an age group. They are a posture that has insinuated itself into positions, and they play both parties to maintain control.

They also live above their own rules. They preach sacrifice from private jets. History is full of ruling classes who lived in luxury, free from the burdens they imposed on everyone else.

The squeeze on young Americans fits that pattern. Here and abroad, socialist elites have squeezed the middle class to the point that a home, a family, or a business feels out of reach.

A people with nothing to own has little left to defend.

The same playbook runs on identity politics. It sorts citizens by traits they were born with (race, gender, age) and pits them against each other. A divided people is a distracted people, and a distracted people stops watching who holds power. It is a shell game: keep every eye on the wrong cup, and the right outcome slips away.

James Madison saw it coming: “The latent causes of faction are thus sown in the nature of man.”

So the Founders built a republic that checks factions and keeps the final say with the governed.

A young elite is still an elite.

The people who crossed over

Millions of Americans learned to work, built careers, and raised families before the advent of the internet.

Their parents and grandparents lived through wars, recessions, and market collapses. They heard those lessons at the kitchen table from the people who paid for them.

That knowledge passes only one way—person to person. Strip it from public life, and the young inherit the tools without the lessons: the machine without the manual.

What the lockdowns broke

Mentorship used to happen by default: you stood beside someone who knew the trade and learned.

Then came the COVID lockdowns. Offices emptied. Churches closed. Young workers started their careers alone at kitchen tables, learning from screens. We lost more in that season than we know, including the quiet work of one generation teaching the next.

Paul gave Timothy the pattern: “You have heard me teach things that have been confirmed by many reliable witnesses. Now teach these truths to other trustworthy people who will be able to pass them on to others.” Four generations in one sentence. That is a line.

Moses gave the same charge: “Ask your father and he will show you, your elders, and they will tell you.”

A line needs a destination

You can’t arrive if you don’t know where you’re headed.

Handing down experience is only half the job. The other half is teaching what worked, what failed, and why.

America already has a map. The Founders drew it in 1787. Generations have tested its principles through wars, depressions, and upheavals, often at great cost.

That knowledge is an inheritance, but it won’t pass itself on.

If you’ve paid for those lessons, pass them down. Write what you learned, what they cost, and what you would do differently. If you’re young, ask. Listen. Learn what deserves preservation before deciding what must change.

The next generation will lead. That was always the plan. The question is whether they will build on others' lessons or pay the same price to learn them again.

An ascent without a line is only a climb.

At Line of Ascent, I write about what experience teaches, what liberty requires, and what each generation owes the next. For more, read What Does It Mean to Inherit a Republic? or explore Politics, Power & Sovereignty.

A note on names: Line of Ascent is not affiliated with American Ascent. We share a word, and a hope that the next generation climbs well.

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