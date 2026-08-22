After twenty years in a profession, what took years to learn starts feeling obvious.

By the time you meet someone like Bill Prescott, he has half-forgotten how much he knows.

Two decades in, he is a CPA who can read the living business behind a balance sheet, the story the numbers tell but never state. He learned it the hard way, on the job, from his own mistakes, through the lean years when the month outlasted the firm’s revenue. He found a way through anyway. He has watched his profession reinvent itself more than once. The tools, the language, the pace: almost none of it resembles the field he walked into. Some mornings it feels like he woke up in a version of his industry he never signed up for, and it does not sit well.

That kind of knowing isn’t downloaded. It is earned, one hard year at a time, and Bill earned every bit of it.

Lately, though, he has gone quiet. Underneath the quiet is a question he would never say out loud: does any of it still matter?

When Experience Feels Like a Liability

You may know the feeling, even if you would never admit it either.

The field fills with people who are younger, faster, and a good deal louder. They post without hesitating. They speak the language of the moment fluently. Meanwhile, the work you put into the world starts to sound like everyone else’s, sanitized, cautious, stripped of whatever made it yours. You tell yourself that is just what “professional” sounds like now.

You sit through a conference session, or a required continuing-education class, and watch someone with half your experience present a thin idea as if it were settled fact. The room nods along. The harder, more accurate thing you know goes unsaid.

So you say a little less. You send the safe version and keep the real thinking to yourself.

The fatigue is tangible because you’re carrying two people around: the seasoned expert you actually are and the watered-down one you let others see.

It is a strange kind of grief, and almost no one speaks of it. You have not slowed down. You have more to offer now than you did at forty. And still the signals keep coming that the game has moved on without you, that the years you poured in are a sunk cost instead of a store of value. That is a heavy thing to carry alone.

The feeling is real. The story it is telling you is wrong.

What Actually Became Scarce

For most of a career, being good was the hard part. You spent years building the skill, the context, the wisdom, the standards. That was the price of admission, and it was steep.

Then the ground shifted. Powerful tools arrived that can draft, summarize, and produce in seconds. A newcomer with a laptop can look, at a glance, as capable as someone with decades behind them. It is easy to read as your experience quietly losing its worth.

Look again. When anyone can generate polished output on demand, the polish stops being rare. What becomes rare is knowing whether it is any good. Which answer to trust. Which to throw out. What “good” even means inside a field you have lived in for half your life.

A machine is fast. It is not wise. It has never sat across the desk from an owner and sensed, from something in the numbers, that the plan will not survive contact with reality. Bill has. He carries what a career teaches and a model cannot: what works, what doesn’t, and what never will. Those are principles that never fade, and no amount of speed will manufacture them.

That knowledge is exactly what you spent years building. It is now the scarce part.

The Real Risk: Becoming Interchangeable

So the danger was never that a machine, or a younger competitor, would out-know you.

The danger is quieter, and closer to home. It is that you grow so anxious about keeping up that you sand down the very thing that made you worth hearing—your experience, your voice, your hard-won read on a situation—until what you put out could have come from anyone.

Bill has something he genuinely wants to say. Straight guidance for business owners on protecting what they’ve built and reading the numbers before the numbers betray them, delivered the way he’d say it to a friend across the desk. The people who need it are out there: owners who still believe competence and integrity count for something. But by the time his message clears every quiet internal edit, it has been smoothed flat. It sounds like no one in particular. A stranger could have written it.

The market is drowning in generic. What it is short on is you.

Don’t Let the Machine Sand Off the Edges

Now the part that should feel like relief.

You do not have to race the newcomers or master every new tool to matter again. The real opportunity runs the other way. Take everything already in your head: the experience, the patterns, the instinct that tells you when something is off. Put it to work for you. Point the tools with your own judgment instead of borrowing theirs. Give them your criteria and hold them to it—the way you would never sign off on a forecast that ignored a bad quarter. Let them carry the rough draft, and keep the part that takes wisdom for yourself. Delegate the task, but never delegate the responsibility.

Done that way, the technology stops flattening your voice and starts carrying it. The return on decades of experience finally shows up where clients can see it, and the work becomes uniquely yours again.

There is real worth in capturing what you know so clearly that it finally sounds like you, carries your standards, and reaches the people you have been holding back from. That is the direction worth walking toward.

You Already Paid for the Advantage

There is a version of Bill who stops apologizing for what he knows.

He still has every one of those hard-won years. He just quits hiding them. His work sounds like him again: seasoned, direct, unmistakable. The right clients recognize it. They trust it because it could only have come from him. The experience he had begun to doubt turns out to be the whole advantage.

That version is not a fantasy. It begins the day he treats his experience as an asset—the owner’s equity of a career, built slowly, paid for dearly, and entirely his.

You paid for yours, too.

Years of work. Wrong turns. Hard calls. Lessons no course could teach and no machine can recreate. You spent a career becoming someone worth listening to.

Don’t let the tools that arrived yesterday make you sound like everyone else today.

The world has enough polished uniformity.

What it doesn’t have is another you.

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