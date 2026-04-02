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Earth’s 3 Darkest Hours Revealed the Greatest Light the World Will Ever Know.
Centuries ago, on a hill outside Jerusalem, creation convulsed at the sight of its suffering Creator.
Apr 2
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Kathleen Goble
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3
March 2026
RINO Isn’t an Insult — It’s a Diagnosis
A character problem disguised as policy, and the scorecards that prove it
Mar 28
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Kathleen Goble
14
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5
AI: An American Opportunity? You Decide
Part 3: Engaging with artificial intelligence on your terms — what you need to know
Mar 21
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Kathleen Goble
6
5
3
The Bid That Was 60% Lower
Part 2: Silent signals that the AI economy has already started
Mar 14
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Kathleen Goble
6
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3
Can You Avoid Artificial Intelligence?
Part 1: What’s happening — and why opting out may not be as simple as it sounds
Mar 10
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Kathleen Goble
5
8
Has AI Become the Most Powerful Institution Americans Never Approved?
Consent in the age of algorithms.
Mar 1
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Kathleen Goble
9
2
4
February 2026
If Tariffs Remain, What Did SCOTUS Determine?
An Institutional Power Struggle With Economic Consequences
Feb 21
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Kathleen Goble
16
3
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Abraham Lincoln: The Wrestler Who Built a Presidency, One Match at a Time
From Strength to Statesmanship — The Making of an American Leader
Feb 17
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Kathleen Goble
10
16
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Justice in America Isn’t Blind — It’s Selective
Why accountability fades as influence grows.
Feb 14
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Kathleen Goble
9
6
10
When Pigeons Became Patriots: 4 Lessons in American Ingenuity from WWII’s Most Daring Idea
A true story for builders who backed ideas before consensus.
Feb 3
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Kathleen Goble
3
4
January 2026
When Power Demanded Compliance, Daniel Chose Faith
A story of exile, courage, and the cost of quiet conviction.
Jan 4
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Kathleen Goble
8
2
3
America Has Been Here Before—A Letter to Those Who Still Hear the Call
An appeal forged by history, anchored in resolve, and shaped by moral courage.
Jan 1
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Kathleen Goble
11
4
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© 2026 Kathleen Goble
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